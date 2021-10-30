Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires New Shares in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 4.42% of LDH Growth Corp I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at $480,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at $974,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LDHA opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.75. LDH Growth Corp I has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.00.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

