Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 150,000 Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.43% of Apria as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apria by 63,382.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 25,987 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Apria during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Pinz Capital Management LP grew its position in Apria by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 14,666 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD grew its position in Apria by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 520,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after acquiring an additional 320,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apria by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Walker sold 5,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $191,957.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $46,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,180 shares of company stock worth $4,443,985 over the last three months.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

Shares of NYSE:APR opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average is $31.45. Apria, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $286.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

