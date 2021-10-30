Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Position in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 302,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.37% of Village Farms International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,119,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 103,365 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,026,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 297,253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 168,996 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 214,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 49,258 shares during the period. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Village Farms International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.

VFF opened at $7.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $647.83 million, a PE ratio of -189.25 and a beta of 3.66. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $70.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.09 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

