Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys Shares of 15,000 monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.21% of monday.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,686,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,510,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth $47,316,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNDY. Cowen began coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair began coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on monday.com from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on monday.com in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $432.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.36.

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $371.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.68. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $155.01 and a 52-week high of $425.84.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.11 million. monday.com’s revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

