Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys Shares of 400,000 Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 1.28% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCII. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HCII opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

