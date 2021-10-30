Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys Shares of 450,000 Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRONU. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the 2nd quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the 2nd quarter worth about $831,000.

Shares of TRONU stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.11.

