Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Cuts Position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.66% of Sports Entertainment Acquisition worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEAH. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,520,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,804,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 217,069 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,000. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SEAH opened at $11.19 on Friday. Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

