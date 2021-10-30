Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Cuts Stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713,040 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.19% of GoPro worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after buying an additional 125,803 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $8.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. GoPro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $249.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.01 million. GoPro had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 42.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $2,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 629,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,243.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 64,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $644,591.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,050.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 674,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,525. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

