Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in two (NYSE:TWOA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its position in shares of two (NYSE:TWOA) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 2.27% of TWO worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TWO in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TWO in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in TWO in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in TWO in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in TWO in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

TWOA opened at $9.75 on Friday. two has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TWO to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

About TWO

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

