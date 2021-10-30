Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Decreases Stake in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116,424 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Paysafe worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paysafe by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Paysafe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Paysafe by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paysafe by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 83,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter.

Get Paysafe alerts:

NASDAQ PSFE opened at $7.80 on Friday. Paysafe Limited has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Paysafe Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.