Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.17.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $332.32 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $352.63 and its 200 day moving average is $370.10. The company has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

