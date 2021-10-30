Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $3.12 Million Stake in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) by 80.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 591,060 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 3.13% of Aptevo Therapeutics worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APVO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $348,000. 60.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of APVO opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 309.94% and a negative return on equity of 276.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.