Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $3.16 Million Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,083 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in APA were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in APA by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of APA by 316.4% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on APA from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on APA from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.43.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APA stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.76. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $28.78.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.15%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

