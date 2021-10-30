Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $2.79 Million in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth $303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth $316,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth $338,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LFST. Morgan Stanley cut LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ LFST opened at $11.98 on Friday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $160.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

