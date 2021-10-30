Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $3.53 Million in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS FTVIU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

