Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $3.74 Million in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 385,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.73% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TBCP. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth $7,032,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth $2,296,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth $2,725,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth $3,890,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth $1,613,000. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III alerts:

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.03.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.