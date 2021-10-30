Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $3.96 Million in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.09% of Stem at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

STEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:STEM opened at $23.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.95. Stem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

