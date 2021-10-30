Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $4.75 Million in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCOR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $91.45 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.96 and a twelve month high of $108.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01). The business had revenue of $122.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $1,413,288.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 724,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,173,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $139,496.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,855.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,525 shares of company stock worth $3,186,441 in the last ninety days.

PCOR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

