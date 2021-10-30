Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $2.90 Million Investment in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 2.50% of JOFF Fintech Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,626,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,453,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,656,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,381,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000.

JOFF opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

