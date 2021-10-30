Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $3.43 Million Investment in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 350,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 1.35% of Environmental Impact Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENVI. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087,024 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 464,694 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,603,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 414,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 217,041 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,392,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,422,000. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $9.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

