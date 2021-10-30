Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $3.70 Million Investment in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 124,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.21% of Viant Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $8,776,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $6,759,000. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 69.3% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 28,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 11,827 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $875,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at $1,058,000. Institutional investors own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on DSP shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Viant Technology from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upgraded Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America upgraded Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viant Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $230,234.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 416,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP opened at $11.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85. Viant Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $32.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Viant Technology Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.