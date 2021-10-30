Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $3.90 Million Investment in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 3.95% of Colicity as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in Colicity during the 2nd quarter worth $683,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Colicity during the 2nd quarter worth $2,925,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Colicity during the 2nd quarter worth $4,721,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Colicity during the 2nd quarter worth $4,875,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Colicity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,463,000.

Shares of COLI opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.71. Colicity Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

