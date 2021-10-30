Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.81% of DiamondHead as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHHC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the second quarter worth approximately $33,130,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the second quarter worth approximately $12,179,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the second quarter worth approximately $5,006,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the second quarter worth approximately $4,629,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter worth approximately $4,295,000. 48.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DiamondHead stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.71.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

