Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 206,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.75% of Werewolf Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $209,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOWL stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.98. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($3.45). Analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOWL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Werewolf Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

