Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases 77,000 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) by 308.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of ON24 worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth $73,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth $228,000. 40.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ONTF opened at $19.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.87. ON24, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $892.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

In other news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii sold 31,250 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $662,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 312 shares in the company, valued at $6,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sharat Sharan bought 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.12 per share, for a total transaction of $519,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 827,998 shares of company stock worth $18,006,720 in the last 90 days.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

