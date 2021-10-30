Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Holdings in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 1.17% of COVA Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $504,000. Institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Get COVA Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ COVA opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA).

Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.