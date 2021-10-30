Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Shares in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.70% of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,313,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,226,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,335,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,930,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LGAC opened at $9.77 on Friday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.