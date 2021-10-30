Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.87% of One Equity Partners Open Water I as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEPW. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the second quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the second quarter valued at about $680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OEPW opened at $9.76 on Friday. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

