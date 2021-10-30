Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 26,080 The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MIDD. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in The Middleby by 2.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in The Middleby in the first quarter worth $9,997,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Middleby in the first quarter worth $364,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Middleby by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in The Middleby by 9.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Middleby alerts:

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $182.44 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $97.66 and a 1-year high of $196.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.72.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $808.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MIDD shares. Barclays upped their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

In other The Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,157. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.