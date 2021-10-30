Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 300,000 Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 2.19% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at about $7,299,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at about $3,859,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at about $4,866,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at about $5,141,000.

Shares of ANZU opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.70. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

