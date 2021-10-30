Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 300,000 Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 3.96% of Frontier Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Wolfswood Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $588,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRON opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.73. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.78.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

