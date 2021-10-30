Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Raises Stock Position in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) by 141.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Root worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Root by 160.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,493 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Root by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,248,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,547 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,587,000. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Root by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,295,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after acquiring an additional 754,650 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Root by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 941,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 282,650 shares during the period. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Root from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Root from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

Shares of Root stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31. Root, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $25.63.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $89.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.60 million. Analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

