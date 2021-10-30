Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 412,373 Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 65.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 412,373 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.60% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.63. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

