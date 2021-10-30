Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $3.70 Million Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 80,892 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of PDC Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,231,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $214,856,000 after acquiring an additional 85,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,635,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $212,264,000 after purchasing an additional 415,024 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,930,752 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $134,199,000 after purchasing an additional 89,891 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 73.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $122,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,247 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 8.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,726 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,599,000 after purchasing an additional 144,060 shares during the period.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist reduced their price objective on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.56.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $54.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 3.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average is $42.84.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at $14,186,911.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $255,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,098,340 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.