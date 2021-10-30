Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $4.50 Million Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 120,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,503,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,026,000 after purchasing an additional 424,083 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,977,000 after purchasing an additional 406,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,103,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,513,000 after purchasing an additional 953,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.1% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 17,772,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,721,000 after purchasing an additional 531,954 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.12.

INVH stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.31. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

