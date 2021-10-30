Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 1.04% of SCVX as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCVX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of SCVX by 321.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 112,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 85,870 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of SCVX by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCVX during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SCVX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of SCVX by 264.8% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 126,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 92,065 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCVX stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. SCVX Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92.

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

