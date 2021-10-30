Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 1.53% of Synlogic as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,557,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at $5,331,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Synlogic by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,866 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYBX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

SYBX opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32. Synlogic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $134.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.87.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Synlogic, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

