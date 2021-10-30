Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Short Interest Update

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMBBY. Danske raised shares of Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ambu A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambu A/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Ambu A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AMBBY opened at $28.24 on Friday. Ambu A/S has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $58.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average of $38.13.

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambu A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambu A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.