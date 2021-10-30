Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,512 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.19% of Amerant Bancorp worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

AMTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amerant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $28.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

