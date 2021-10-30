América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.16

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.16 and traded as high as $18.20. América Móvil shares last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 2,209 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.16.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.1974 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in América Móvil in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 18.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 57.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter.

América Móvil Company Profile (NYSE:AMOV)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

