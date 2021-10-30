American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will report $11.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.71 billion to $11.76 billion. American Express reported sales of $9.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full year sales of $41.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.51 billion to $42.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $47.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.52 billion to $49.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Finally, began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.65.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,958,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of American Express by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,729 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,109,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $173.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $134.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $189.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

