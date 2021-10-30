Amon (AMN) Trading Up 18.1% Over Last 7 Days

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One Amon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Amon has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. Amon has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $2,161.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00049204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.43 or 0.00244067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.70 or 0.00098479 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon is a coin. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official website is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

