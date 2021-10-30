Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Bank increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $173.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.33 and a 12-month high of $182.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

