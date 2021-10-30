Analysts Anticipate Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Brokerages expect Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Astra Space’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Astra Space will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Astra Space.

Get Astra Space alerts:

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Astra Space in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Astra Space in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASTR. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Astra Space during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Astra Space during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in Astra Space during the third quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Astra Space stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28. Astra Space has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astra Space (ASTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.