Analysts Anticipate COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) to announce ($0.51) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). COMPASS Pathways reported earnings per share of ($1.30) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($1.80). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for COMPASS Pathways.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11).

Several research firms recently commented on CMPS. Citigroup began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 22.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 95.9% in the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 19,274 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter worth about $118,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 270.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter worth about $942,000. Institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS opened at $42.20 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average of $34.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of -16.17.

COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

