Analysts Anticipate Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core & Main’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Core & Main.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion.

CNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $27.36 on Friday. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Core & Main stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

