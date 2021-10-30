Analysts Anticipate ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) to Announce -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) will report earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ForgeRock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FORG shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

FORG stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. ForgeRock has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ForgeRock stock. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

