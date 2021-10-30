Analysts Anticipate Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $152.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to announce $152.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.60 million and the highest is $155.08 million. Iridium Communications reported sales of $146.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year sales of $610.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $608.21 million to $613.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $654.53 million, with estimates ranging from $642.75 million to $672.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

IRDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $1,233,699.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $95,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,893 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,896. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 30.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 109.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 21,977 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth $784,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -405.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

