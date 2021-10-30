Analysts Anticipate NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $402.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to post sales of $402.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $393.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $409.60 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported sales of $163.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 146%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $292.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.74 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEX. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.26.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $962.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

In other news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth about $8,568,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 32.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 256,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 62,552 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 25.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

