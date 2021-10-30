Analysts Anticipate On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) to announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ON’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ON will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ON.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Capital assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth $386,000.

ONON stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. ON has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $40.80.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

